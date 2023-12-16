Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 8,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Spencer Marshall purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,405,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,461.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $7,150 in the last 90 days. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PL. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth about $40,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth about $43,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.76.

Planet Labs PBC Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. 3,952,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $699.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.75. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

