Platt Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Platt Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises approximately 14.5% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Platt Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.37% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $12,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,733 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

