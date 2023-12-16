Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.80.
A number of analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Citigroup cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Plug Power from $8.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PLUG opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $18.88.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.
