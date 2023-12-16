Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -2,250.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Shares of PLYM stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 498,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

