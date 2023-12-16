Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Holdings Reduced by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd decreased its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Popular worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 22.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Popular by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BPOP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Popular Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BPOP opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average is $66.40. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. Popular had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $693.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

