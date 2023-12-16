Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Preferred Bank makes up about 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 1.03% of Preferred Bank worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at $1,133,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $1,138,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 72.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 11.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 320,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,771. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 23.42%. On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.68%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

