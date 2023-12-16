Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stake Lessened by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.92. 759,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,795. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $286.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

