Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Primoris Services accounts for 2.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.82% of Primoris Services worth $14,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,715,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,978,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 246,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,658,000 after purchasing an additional 208,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,920,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 561,593 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $1,630,972.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Lee King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $154,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $1,630,972.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,024 shares of company stock worth $2,028,752. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

PRIM stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 642,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,355. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.19. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

