Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.91.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,922,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,065. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $93.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

