Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $230.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

