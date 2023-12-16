Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 65,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 380,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.32 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,917. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.