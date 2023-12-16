Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,575. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $149.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.18. The company has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.