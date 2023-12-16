Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $25.38 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHG stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,693. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

