Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 36,630 shares during the quarter. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund comprises approximately 1.7% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,422,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 912,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 50,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AFB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,133. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.0327 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

