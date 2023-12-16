Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $10,181,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $21.83. 13,077,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,151,377. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

