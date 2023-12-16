Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 207 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.21. The company had a trading volume of 69,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,135. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $106.68 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.11.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

