Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 2,107 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works accounts for about 1.2% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Bath & Body Works worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,069. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.81.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on BBWI. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

