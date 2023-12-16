Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Takes Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVT. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 149.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 35.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of IVT traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $26.22. 589,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,723. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,150.54%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Stories

