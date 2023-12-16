Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Trims Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,242 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 99,241.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,815,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 982,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,224 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.32. 633,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,225. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $72.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.14.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

