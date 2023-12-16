Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund makes up 0.3% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,698,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,667,000 after purchasing an additional 156,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 348,488 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 260,858 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 63,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KYN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. 446,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,862. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

In related news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor acquired 1,610,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $16,155,792.41. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,610,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155,792.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor purchased 1,610,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $16,155,792.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,610,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155,792.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ron M. Logan, Jr. purchased 15,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $154,000.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,541.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,821,594 shares of company stock valued at $18,209,388.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.