PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) EVP Alaleh Nouri Sells 3,204 Shares

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,204 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $137,611.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alaleh Nouri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Alaleh Nouri sold 6,096 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $243,596.16.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 3.4 %

PRCT stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,272. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $43.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics's revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRCT shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

