Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Benjamin C. Singer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,127,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,528. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 225,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,447,000 after buying an additional 2,084,166 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

