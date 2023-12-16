Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 4,259 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 171.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $844,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $272.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.46 and its 200 day moving average is $229.64. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.85 and a 1-year high of $279.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,136.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

