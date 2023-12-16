Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH stock opened at $453.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.27. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $281.19 and a 12-month high of $458.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.86.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

