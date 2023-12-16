Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 4,677 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $152.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.60. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.