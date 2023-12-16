Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 7,113 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,778 shares of company stock valued at $6,524,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day moving average of $106.29. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $130.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

