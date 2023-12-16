Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $108.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

