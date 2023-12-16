Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.19.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $187.89 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

