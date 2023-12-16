Procyon Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,129.74 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $540.91 and a 1 year high of $1,149.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $466.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $926.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $881.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.