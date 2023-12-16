Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Bank of America reduced their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.66.

C opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

