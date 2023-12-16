Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 178,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,867,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,026 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after acquiring an additional 244,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,797,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.0 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $54.53.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.