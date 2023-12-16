Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 1,272 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $252.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

