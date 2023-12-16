Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 22,790 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,572,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,353,000 after buying an additional 245,761 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,310,000 after buying an additional 120,276 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,001 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,899,000 after purchasing an additional 891,443 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NRG opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.01.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

