Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 3,399 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 106.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after buying an additional 8,077,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after buying an additional 853,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $668,923,000 after buying an additional 532,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $147.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.39.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.32.

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

