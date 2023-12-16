Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 768 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $89.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.55. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

