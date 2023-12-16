Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:BRO opened at $69.47 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average of $70.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.