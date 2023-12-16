Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 11.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,532,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at $479,992,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,532,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,967 shares of company stock worth $4,085,826 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Get Our Latest Report on SEIC

SEI Investments Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.00 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.