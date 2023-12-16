Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 223 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 128,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,721,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $76.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.