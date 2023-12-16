Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 986 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,808,000 after acquiring an additional 340,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,344 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,533,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,032,000 after acquiring an additional 852,973 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,721,000 after buying an additional 5,464,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.94.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.8092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 29.34%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

