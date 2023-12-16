Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPDN opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 224.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

About Professional Diversity Network

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth about $136,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

