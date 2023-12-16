ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.00

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $54.72, with a volume of 25788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.77.

ProShares Ultra Financials Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 49.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 82.4% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

