Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Decreased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 148.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 110,982 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $103.86 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average of $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

