Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Trimmed by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $103.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

