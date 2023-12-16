PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Short Interest Update

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.54.

PTC Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.07. 1,738,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,554. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. PTC has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $171.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. Analysts predict that PTC will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,518.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth $8,553,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in PTC by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PTC by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

