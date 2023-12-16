Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Insider Nathaniel A. Vitan Sells 265 Shares

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE PSA traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $290.06. 2,184,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.63 and its 200 day moving average is $273.54. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,512,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

