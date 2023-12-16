Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $280.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $270.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $297.14.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.4 %

PSA stock opened at $290.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.54. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

