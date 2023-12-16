Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,118. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.54.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

