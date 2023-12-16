Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Pure Storage by 98,387.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 92.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,559 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,089,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.48, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

