Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director James Offerdahl Sells 1,126 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director James Offerdahl sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,170 shares in the company, valued at $726,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Offerdahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, James Offerdahl sold 493 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $17,353.60.

NYSE QTWO traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.07. 1,413,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTWO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Q2 by 681.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

