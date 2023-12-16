Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge Sells 3,646 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,646 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of QTWO traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.46. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $42.27.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
QTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
