Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge Sells 3,646 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,646 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Q2 Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of QTWO traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.46. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $42.27.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,892 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Q2 by 594.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,384,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,882 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 147.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,540,000 after purchasing an additional 729,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,200,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 329.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 483,529 shares during the period.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

